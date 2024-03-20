Mercredi, 20 mars 2024
    Fourth & final show added for Matteo Lane The Al Dente Tour in Montreal!

    Due to overwhelming demand, Just For Laughs is thrilled to announce that comedy sensation Matteo Lane is adding a fourth show in Montreal, QC with The Al Dente Tour at the L’Olympia on Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 8:30 PM. Named one of Variety’s Top Ten Comics to Watch, stand up comedian Matteo Lane performs to sold out crowds all over the world so don’t miss your final chance to see him live!

    For those who don’t know this great artist, Matteo Lane is a New York-based comedian whose stand-up special can be seen on Netflix’s The Comedy Lineup. He has performed stand up on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Late Night With Seth Meyers, Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party, This Week At The Comedy Cellar and The Comedy Jam, as well as HBO’s Crashing. Fluent in five languages and with a singing range of six octaves, Matteo lived in Italy as an oil painter and opera singer before starting his comedy career.


    VERY LIMITED AVAILABILITY – March 23 at 7 PM & 9:30 PM and March 24 at 6 PM.

    NEW SHOW – March 24 at 8:30 PM

    Tickets available at: ticketmaster.ca

