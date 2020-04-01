Fierté Toronto
Aucun événement culturel à Toronto avant juillet
C’est ce qu’il faut pour freiner la propagation de la COVID-19, ont fait valoir les élus. Le maire John Tory a en effet annoncé l’annulation des conférences et de tous les événement ou rassemblements publics qui devaient avoir lieu avant le 1er juillet.
Cela inclut Pride Toronto, l’une des plus importantes célébrations de la fierté gaie en Amérique du Nord qui devait avoir lieu du 26 au 28 juin, et bien des événements parallèles majeurs, comme le Green Space Festival (auquel Fugues est partenaire média depuis plusieurs années) et le Prism Festival.
C’est un événement aux retombées touristiques et économiques majeures pour la Ville Reine, tout comme le festival Luminato, qui a annulé sa tenue le 26 mars dernier.
«Ce n’était pas une décision facile à prendre, a déclaré le maire. Mais c’est nécessaire pour sauver le public et des vies.»
Pride Toronto essaie de voir avec la ville reine comment souligner de diverses manières le mois de la fierté, tout en respectant les mesures de prévention de la propagation de la Covid-19. Pour plusieurs organismes communautaires cette période est habituellement l’occasion de recrutement et de financement important.
Voici le communiqué diffusé sur la page Facebook du Green Space Festival
Community Update: Green Space Festival 2020
In light of the direction of the City of Toronto and Toronto Public Health that no large-scale public gatherings will be permitted during the month of June 2020, The 519 will not be hosting Green Space Festival 2020 during the originally planned dates of June 24 to 28, 2020. While this is disappointing news to share, we are committed to being responsible to our collective efforts to promote public health and safety. As a community centre, we remain on the frontlines every day during the COVID-19 public health crisis responding to our community and neighbourhood’s needs. You can find out more about our work during this time on our website. We are continuing to work with the City, and our funders and partners, to examine alternate dates and options for what is our largest annual fundraising event that raises critical funds for programs and services that support vulnerable communities. We will be sharing updates on Festival planning in the near future.
Stay safe, and be well.
Il est donc possible que soient dévoilées de nouvelles dates plus tard durant l’été ou l’automne pour le Green Space Festival.
Voici le communiqué diffusé sur la page Facebook de Pride Toronto
In alignment with the City of Toronto’s statement, Pride Toronto will no longer host the Festival Weekend on June 26-28th, 2020. Our team is working hard to deliver Pride celebrations in new, creative, and unique ways that ensure safety and physical distancing. We thank the City of Toronto and all public health authorities for prioritizing our community’s health.
It is critically important that all organizations and people take every action possible to limit the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision by public health authorities to cancel permits through the month of June is a necessary one. Any future programming will be in alignment with the recommendations of the public health authorities and the communities we serve. At this time, we must all do our part to ensure the health and safety of our community.
Pride is essential for our communities, and it is much more than simply a series of events. Pride was born out of protest and continues as a political movement to this day.
Our communities have been affected in numerous ways by COVID-19, and we must work together and support each other through this difficult time. Pride Toronto is grateful to our volunteers, partners, and community members who have continued to support us during this challenging time.
For more information, available resources, online activities, and community updates please visit http://www.pridetoronto.com/covid19resources
For media inquires please contact [email protected]
Stay proud and stay safe, Toronto.