Aucun événement culturel à Toronto avant juillet

Cela inclut Pride Toronto, l’une des plus importantes célébrations de la fierté gaie en Amérique du Nord qui devait avoir lieu du 26 au 28 juin, et bien des événements parallèles majeurs, comme le Green Space Festival (auquel Fugues est partenaire média depuis plusieurs années) et le Prism Festival.

C’est un événement aux retombées touristiques et économiques majeures pour la Ville Reine, tout comme le festival Luminato, qui a annulé sa tenue le 26 mars dernier.

«Ce n’était pas une décision facile à prendre, a déclaré le maire. Mais c’est nécessaire pour sauver le public et des vies.»

Pride Toronto essaie de voir avec la ville reine comment souligner de diverses manières le mois de la fierté, tout en respectant les mesures de prévention de la propagation de la Covid-19. Pour plusieurs organismes communautaires cette période est habituellement l’occasion de recrutement et de financement important.

Voici le communiqué diffusé sur la page Facebook du Green Space Festival

Community Update: Green Space Festival 2020

In light of the direction of the City of Toronto and Toronto Public Health that no large-scale public gatherings will be permitted during the month of June 2020, The 519 will not be hosting Green Space Festival 2020 during the originally planned dates of June 24 to 28, 2020. While this is disappointing news to share, we are committed to being responsible to our collective efforts to promote public health and safety. As a community centre, we remain on the frontlines every day during the COVID-19 public health crisis responding to our community and neighbourhood’s needs. You can find out more about our work during this time on our website. We are continuing to work with the City, and our funders and partners, to examine alternate dates and options for what is our largest annual fundraising event that raises critical funds for programs and services that support vulnerable communities. We will be sharing updates on Festival planning in the near future.

Stay safe, and be well.