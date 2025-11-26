The ambition to be yourself

Having a place in the community. Having a place in the workplace. For Tanguy Meddy Magné, this need for representation fuelled his ambition to leave Guadeloupe at age 18 to come study in Canada. Back then, he dreamed of becoming the role model that he wishes he had while growing up.

As a shy and reserved person, Tanguy had a keen interest in languages, the arts and travel from an early age. Even though his parents are separated, he grew up in a loving family. This foundation gave him the courage to dream bigger—to leave his homeland and discover the world. His search led him to Montreal.

In less than six months, he had received his student visa, a bank loan and admission to UQAM. “I was the first person in my family to consider studying abroad,” he says. “My parents didn’t really understand my decision, but they supported me. I didn’t overthink it. I just went for it and trusted my intuition that it was the right thing to do.”

First steps in Montreal

Halfway through his bachelor’s degree in administration, a university friend told Tanguy about a job opening at Desjardins. He applied and got the job to as a teller at a service centre. “I was lucky to have my first real professional experience while I was in school,” says Tanguy. It was kind of like the classic success story I’d always imagined. My parents were so proud that I was working at a financial institution at my age. It was rewarding for me, and it gave me the opportunity to develop discipline early on in a structured environment. I knew right away that this was an organization I could grow in.”

Discovering the vibrant city helped Tanguy realize what made him unique. It also made him realize the importance of inspiring others and leaving a positive impact on his peers’ journeys. His encounters have led him to explore new worlds, including ballroom culture (an arts scene that combines fashion, dance and performance) and modelling (Tanguy is now represented by an agency internationally). “When I moved abroad, I promised myself that I’d live authentically and never hide any part of who I am,” he says with a smile. “I told myself that I always needed to aim higher.”

Aiming higher

It’s this promise that led him to a career in human resources, a field where he could actively help create stable, safe spaces for people who—like him—deserve to be supported and valued. “Representation is what’s most important for me,” he says confidently. “Representing people who are queer, racialized or immigrants is a way for me to promote my community, add my own creative touch and push initiatives even further.”

Tanguy’s colleague guided him to the next phase of his career as a talent acquisition technician. He’s since moved up the ranks and is now a talent acquisition and management advisor. This path made him more determined to pursue the next steps in the immigration process. After obtaining his work permit, he got his permanent residence. And now, he’s in the process of getting his citizenship.

Making voices heard

In addition to being an LGBTQ+ ambassador, Tanguy is a champion in a squad that’s dedicated to inclusive recruitment. The squad aims to develop accommodation processes for people from different backgrounds. It also builds support tools for managers and reviews the recruitment steps. “An employee might call us to let us know they’ve started a gender transition. Then, we start doing all the prep work by giving this person’s manager the tools they need and by supporting the employee based on what they want to share.”

“Every letter in LGBTQ+ represents a person with a different reality and with their own needs and expectations. Our goal is to understand these differences and to apply them at every step of the process—in the support we provide, in our procedures and in our tools. Being available, attentive and caring is key.” – Tanguy Meddy Magné

Tanguy is open-minded and addresses sensitive topics without making judgments. He prefers education over confrontation, and likes to create spaces where each individual can find their place. At the most recent Werk it, a job fair for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, Tanguy reflected on some of the progress made in recent years. “When I meet with people, a lot of them comment on the community that we’ve created at Desjardins. It has a real impact on employees’ sense of belonging.”

This community thrives through internal social networks, events and all sorts of initiatives. One of the initiatives that Tanguy really cherishes is Courageous Conversations. He occasionally leads the discussions, which aim to fight discrimination, encourage free expression, broaden knowledge and drive changes in organizational practices. “These monthly meetings have a big impact not only for the LGBTQ+ community at Desjardins, but for our allies as well,” he says. “We’re told that these conversations are helping people grow. Messages are getting shared, and people are coming back to these meetings. It’s a safe place that allows people to think deeper and to discuss sensitive topics in an open and straightforward way. People feel that these conversations are based on an internal culture that’s authentic.”

Imagining, building and leaving behind a better world

It’s this kind of culture that fuels ambition. And talking about ambition means making space for what still needs to be built. For Tanguy, that means imagining, building and leaving behind a world where communities are better represented at all levels of employment, including strategic and executive roles.

He dreams of a freer corporate environment with more relaxed dress codes. “My goal would be to break down the norms of heteronormativity even further. Imagine walking into a business and being served by people with different and unique styles—and feeling from the very first interaction that you’re welcomed by an organization that values self-expression, inclusion, and creativity.”

Outside of work, Tanguy pursues this commitment through his personal projects. He organizes Caribbean queer nights and dreams of hosting a ball with festive, inclusive spaces that strengthen community ties.

Because ambition also means daring to be yourself and paving the way for others—one step at a time.

This testimonial was shared voluntarily and is based on the employee’s experience.

