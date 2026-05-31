Gay and Grey Montreal Choir concert

Between nostalgia, pride, and a celebration of diversity, the Gay and Grey Montreal choir continues its musical journey with a show that promises to be both festive and moving. Indeed, this coming June, the vocal ensemble will present an evening where great hits from past decades, choral singing, and a danceable atmosphere will come together in a shared spirit of joy and togetherness.

Founded in January 2025, the Gay and Grey Montreal choir primarily brings together men aged 50 and over from Montreal’s English-speaking gay community. Alfred Lagrenade—singer, teacher, and artistic director of the Feminae Mundi choir—lends his artistic talent to the choir’s direction.

Since its founding, the group has given several performances, including a concert at Trinity United Church on October 20, 2025. The choir presented a diverse repertoire, including pieces such as “Les Uns contre les autres,” “Seasons of Love,” “If You Were Gay,” and “Over the Rainbow,” as well as works by gay composers, including Aaron Copland’s “At the River.” The vocal ensemble has also been invited to participate in a memorial service for World AIDS Day at St. James United Church on November 30, 2025.

The Gay and Grey Montreal Choir will perform at Le Balcon cabaret (Sainte-Catherine Street West) on June 15, 2026. This ambitious and unique concert will combine choral singing with music by DJ Urses. It will be a festive evening featuring music from the 1960s to the 1990s, where spectators can sing along to familiar tunes and dance to the hits of those decades. It will be a wonderful opportunity to celebrate community, diversity, and the power of music in an unforgettable setting.

INFO | Recital: A Musical Odyssey – Where the Past Meets the Present, June 15, 2026 at 7:30 p.m., at Cabaret Le Balcon, 463 Sainte-Catherine Street West, Montreal.

Tickets: $20 online in advance and $25 at the door.

Special rate for members available.

E.: [email protected] | https://www.ggmtl.com/