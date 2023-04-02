LGBTQ+ events at Blue Metropolis Festival 2023

Here are some highlights of LGBTQ events and LGBTQ participants (French and English) at the 25th edition of the Blue Metropolis International Literary Festival which runs from April 27 to 30. The following events are all at HOTEL 10.

Playwright and librettist Michel Marc Bouchard—who made his name with the plays Lilies, The orphan muses, Tom at the farm, and more recently as the librettist of La Beauté du monde at the Opéra de Montréal—will receive the 2023 Blue Metropolis Violet Literary Prize which is awarded to an LGBTQ writer for their body of work. The award ceremony will be followed by an onstage interview and book signing (Espace Godin) on April 28 beginning at 8:30 pm. In French. $10 admission.

Montréal author and 2022 Fugues coverboy Christopher DiRaddo hosts LECTURES VIOLET. Guest queer authors reading from their works are Lawrence Schimel, River Halen, Jen Currin, Michel Marc Bouchard, Vincent Fortier, Afrooz Zaad and Laura Doyle Péan. April 28 at 10 p.m. (Espace Godin). In French and English. Free admission.

PHOTO : Gabrielle Boulianne-Tremblay PHOTO : CHRIS DIRADDO PHOTO : MICHEL MARC BOUCHARD

THE MYTHS OF MONTREAL panel welcomes Montreal authors Dimitri Nasrallah (Hotline), Daniel Allen Cox (I Felt the End Before it Came) and Christopher DiRaddo (The Family Way) to discuss their hometown: If Montreal were a person, who would it be? April 29 at 2:30 p.m. (Salle Jardin). In English. $10 admission.

French writer Claire Legendre hosts gay author Mathieu Lindon (Ce qu’aimer veut dire, Hervelino) to discuss his father, legendary French publisher Jérôme Lindon, for the 60-minute French-language Q&A session JÉRÔME LINDON VU PAR SON FILS MATHIEU LINDON, April 29 at 11:30 a.m. (Espace Godin). $10 admission.

For the English-language panel HOPEPUNK, PLANET OPERA, QUEER SPECULATIVE FICTION—WHAT FUTURE IS THAT?, moderator Mathieu Lauzon-DIcsö welcomes panellists Rich Larson, Jorge Carrión and Su J Sokol, April 29 at 11:30 AM (Salle Jardin). $7 admission.

INFOS | Tickets and info: bluemetropolis.org