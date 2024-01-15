Winterlude 2024 and Winter Pride in the capital

From February 2 to 19, 2024, Canada’s Capital Region will vibrate to the rhythm of Winterlude! This unmissable winter event offers a diverse program that will make your visit to Ottawa and Gatineau an unforgettable moment. Whether you are looking for ideas for indoor activities or outdoor outings to do with family, alone, as a couple or with friends, Winterlude has something to offer everyone.



Place for diversity in Canada

The second Winterlude weekend will highlight the cultural diversity and inclusive nature of our country. Come celebrate Winter Pride by participating in the many activities that will be offered! Some ideas for outings are proposed further down in this article.



Indoor and outdoor activities for all tastes

You can indulge in a range of activities ranging from shows to street artists performances, including exhibitions and interactive and illuminated urban art installations.

Lovers of outdoor activities? You will also have something to satisfy your taste for adventure, with some must-sees such as the majestic ice sculptures, the Rideau Canal skating rink or the Snowflake Kingdom and its super Chinook slide, Tim Hortons.



Some ideas for outings to do alone, as a couple or with friends

See you on Sparks Street in Ottawa! You could see national and international ice sculptors at work, and admire several Canadian art installations. This is also where you can attend an outdoor drag show featuring the winners of the 2023 Capital Pride competition: Devona Coe, Omari B Johnson and Abysskiss! To do this, meet between O’Connor and Metcalfe on February 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.



That’s not all! Elsewhere, in Ottawa–Gatineau, you could, among other things:

INFOS : Join us from February 2 to 19 to celebrate culture, diversity and Canadian winter during Winterlude 2024. To learn more about the full program and get practical information, visit canada.ca/winterlude.

