Joy is at the heart of the Segal Centre’s upcoming theatre season

For the 2024-2025 season, the Segal Centre has put together its most musical season yet with a series of blockbuster productions filled with music. Indeed, this season will include tributes to two icons of Quebec music, two new musicals created by young Canadian talents and a surprise show to be announced at a later date.

Kicking off the season, the all-Canadian production of Titanic is aboard the «ship of dreams». The must-see New York musical is set to wreak havoc in Canada, Céline’s homeland. Titanic will have its Canadian premiere in Montreal, at the Segal Centre for Performing Arts (October 27 to November 24, 2024), and then at the CAA Theatre in Toronto (December 5, 2024 to January 12, 2025).

This co-production of the Titanic Off-Broadway hit will feature a true Quebec star – Véronique Claveau – as Céline Dion. Originally produced on Broadway by Eva Price, the Canadian production will be co-produced by Montreal’s Segal Centre for Performing Arts and Toronto’s Mirvish Productions. « I’ve had the chance to play Céline Dion many times in various sketch projects, » said Claveau. « But to play the Quebec icon in a real musical is a real honour, especially in a show as hilarious as this one. » For director Tye Blue, it’s « a great pleasure to bring Titanic to Quebec, Céline’s homeland. Of course, the world reveres Céline, but I know how much more she means to Canadians. It belongs to you in a very special way, and I intend to convey that personal connection to you in a very tangible and meaningful way on stage. It will be one of the greatest honours of my career to be entrusted with such an undertaking. Last spring, I spent several days in Montreal and Toronto auditioning talent from across Canada, and I have to admit, I was completely blown away.”

This holiday season, the Segal Centre is presenting a Soulpepper concert in tribute to Leonard Cohen, one of the city’s most beloved figures. The Secret Chord: A Leonard Cohen Experience, which is sold out in Toronto, will be presented in Montreal from December 8, 2024 to January 12, 2025, and will feature some of his greatest hits. “A Leonard Cohen retrospective on stage is long overdue,” says Lisa Rubin, Artistic and Executive Director of the Segal Centre. “For fans of the Montreal Bard, The Secret Chord is an opportunity to hear his words and music as if for the first time and to rediscover their genius. It’s a moving testament to why he remains one of our country’s greatest musical icons.”

This spring, the Segal Centre produces the world premiere of Our Little Secret: The 23andMe Musical, based on the incredibly true story of Noam Tomaschoff. This new musical, a hit at the Toronto Fringe Festival, tells the story of Noam Tomaschoff’s discovery that he was not an only child, but rather had 35 siblings. The captivating story will run from April 27 to May 18, 2025. “Noam Tomaschoff is giving us the gift of sharing his incredible true story in this timely show,” says Lisa Rubin. “Everyone will be swept away by this compelling story as we continue our commitment to developing and producing new Canadian musicals.”

The season will conclude in June with an exciting production to be announced shortly.

The Segal Centre is also offering an irresistible addition to its season subscription: the world premiere of Max and Aaron Write a Musical, a new show by Montrealer Trevor Barrette. Presented as a sold-out public workshop at the Segal Centre in 2023, this full-length production tells the story of two best friends trying to beat a major writing deadline.

“This year’s season at the Segal Centre not only excites and excites me as Artistic and Executive Director, it also brings out the musical lover in me that has always been dormant!” From celebrating two of Montreal’s most iconic artists to showcasing new musicals from incredible Canadian talent, this season offers so much music and joy that you’ll be singing all the way home, singing in your sleep and singing in the shower the next day,” said Lisa Rubin, Artistic and Executive Director of the Segal Centre.

Segal Centre audiences can also expect to see guest theatre productions such as How to Survive in the Wild (written by Jean-Philippe Baril Guérard, translated by Rebecca Gibian), The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe (a co-production of Geordie Theatre and Imago Theatre), a production of the Black Theatre Workshop, and more.

Subscriptions and Season Passes for 2024-2025 are now on sale. See all four productions and save over $50! Individual tickets go on sale August 5, 2024.

INFOS | Segal Centre for Performing Arts, 5170 ch. de la Côte-Ste-Catherine, Montréal, Québec, H3W 1M7, T. 514-739-7944. www.segalcentre.org

— Article translated from French text version.