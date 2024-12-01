Jessica Kirson : She’s hilarious, bold, and back in Montreal!

Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter as Jessica Kirson, a favorite from the Just For Laughs Festival, returns to Montreal on February 28, 2025, for an unforgettable performance at L’Olympia. A true powerhouse in the comedy world for over 20 years, Jessica has built a massive multigenerational fanbase, with viral videos racking up over 200 million views on social media.

Jessica has made her mark in film and TV as she produced the acclaimed FX documentary Hysterical, featuring comedy legends like Margaret Cho, Nikki Glaser, and Chelsea Handler. Her one-hour special, Talking to Myself, executive produced by Bill Burr, debuted on Comedy Central to rave reviews. Her comedy credits also include appearances on The Tonight Show, This Week at the Comedy Cellar, The View, Netflix’s Friends Who Kill, Kevin Can Wait and more.

In 2022, Jessica released her prank call album The Call Girls featuring characters such as old Jewish grandmothers and sexy co-eds. The album was an instant hit, solidifying her place as one of the top female comedians in the world.

Jessica is among the top 10% of female touring comedians, celebrated for her fearless, standout comedy. Known for her incredible stage presence, relatable style, she combines sheer silliness, heartfelt vulnerability, and outrageous characters.

She has been honored with numerous awards, including “Best Female Comic” by the MAC association in New York City and the prestigious Nightlife Award for “Best Stand-up Comedian”.

Don’t miss your chance to see Jessica Kirson Live in Montreal this winter before she films her next big special. It’s not just a comedy show—it’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness the brilliance of Jessica Kirson in action!



INFOS | Jessica Kirson Live in Montreal! on February 28 at L’Olympia.

Tickets are on sale now at:

https://www.ticketmaster.ca/jessica-kirson-montreal-quebec-02-28-2025/event/3100612CE494548B

Jessica Kirson on Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/@JessicaKirsonComedy