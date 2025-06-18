Gay & Grey Montréal is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting English-speaking 2SLGBTQIA+ older adults (age 50+) in and around Montréal. Since 2018, we’ve worked to reduce isolation and foster a sense of belonging through inclusive social events, services, and community engagement. Our group creates welcoming spaces where people can connect, build friendships, and enjoy a better quality of life.

We embrace “gay” as an inclusive term that reflects the diversity of our community, including two-spirit, lesbian, bisexual, trans, queer, questioning, intersex, and asexual individuals. Our events range from potlucks and movie nights to museum outings, 5 à 7s, and weekly Friday lunches. In addition, we raise awareness through workshops for health and social service providers about the needs of 2SLGBTQIA+ seniors. As well, we advocate to policy makers to ensure our rights are protected.

Whether you’re new to the community, reconnecting, or looking for companionship, you’ll find a respectful, affirming, and inclusive space at Gay & Grey Montréal.

INFOS | For more details about Gay & Grey Montréal go to:

https://gayandgreymontreal.com