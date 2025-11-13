Kisses Deep: A Story of Filial Love and Creation

This fall, from November 26 to December 14, 2025, the Centaur Theatre presents the world English premiere of Kisses Deep, a deeply moving play by internationally acclaimed playwright Michel Marc Bouchard, translated with great finesse by his longtime collaborator Linda Gaboriau.

This production brings together an exceptional cast featuring some of the most celebrated artists from Montreal’s francophone and anglophone stages — Lyndz Dantiste, Yves Jacques, Leni Parker, Alice Pascual, and newcomer Kevin Raymond. Together, they invite audiences on a visually striking and emotionally charged journey where self-discovery, art, and redemption intertwine.

Originally presented in French at the Théâtre du Nouveau Monde in coproduction with the Centaur in 2021, Kisses Deep (Embrasse) now takes flight in English. Under the direction of Eda Holmes, Centaur’s Artistic and Executive Director — who also directed the original production — the play reunites much of the original creative team.

“I am thrilled to finally bring this beautiful play to life in English,” says Eda Holmes, the play’s director. “Revisiting the production I created in French at the TNM with a brilliant bilingual cast — some returning, others joining us for the first time at the Centaur — is a true privilege. Kisses Deep, like all of Michel Marc’s work, pulses with passion, humor, and love.”

At the heart of the story is Hugo, a young man from a small Quebec town, passionate about haute couture and dreaming of becoming a designer. Inspired by his idol Yves Saint Laurent, Hugo channels his boundless imagination and flair for fashion into an obsessive mission: to restore the reputation of his mother, Béatrice, who has been arrested for assault. Convinced that beauty can mend injustice, he designs the perfect outfit for her to wear at her next court appearance.

As he stitches this masterpiece of fabric and love, Hugo is forced to confront the complexities of his relationship with Béatrice — a bond both tender and painful, marked by shame, devotion, and the search for forgiveness.

Recognized as one of Quebec’s most important playwrights, Michel Marc Bouchard has earned international acclaim for his emotionally rich storytelling, exploring identity, memory, and desire with rare sensitivity. His plays — Lilies (Les feluettes), The Madonna Painter (Le Peintre de la Madone), Tom at the Farm (Tom à la ferme) — have been translated into numerous languages and adapted for film and opera. Recipient of prestigious awards including the Governor General’s Award for Drama, the Athanase-David Prize for lifetime achievement, and the Blue Metropolis Violet Prize for LGBTQ+ writers, Bouchard once again delves into the depths of human intimacy and the shadowed corners of family bonds with Kisses Deep.

His longtime collaborator Linda Gaboriau — herself a Governor General’s Award laureate and Companion of the Arts and Letters of Quebec — delivers a translation of remarkable nuance and sensitivity, preserving the poetry, sensuality, and dramatic tension of the original text.



A Bridge Between Languages and Cultures

The English premiere of Kisses Deep reaffirms the Centaur Theatre’s commitment to breaking down linguistic and cultural barriers in Montreal and across Quebec. Several performances will feature French surtitles, and post-show talks with the artists and creative team will offer audiences a deeper look into the production process. By showcasing powerful and universal Quebec stories, the Centaur continues its mission to be a theatre for all Montrealers, where local stories resonate across languages and communities.

Founded in 1969, the Centaur Theatre is Montreal’s oldest English-language theatre company. It is dedicated to producing and presenting contemporary works that reflect the diversity, vitality, and creativity of Montreal and beyond. Located in the historic former Montreal Stock Exchange building in the heart of Old Montreal, the Centaur stands out for its bold and relevant programming that fosters dialogue and builds bridges between cultures, generations, and communities.



INFO | KISSES DEEP by Michel Marc Bouchard

Translated into English by Linda Gaboriau

Directed by Eda Holmes

November 26 to December 14, 2025 / Centaur Theatre

centaurtheatre.com

– Article written by Logan Cartier, translated from French.

