    Make way for WAR On The Catwalk

    Alyssa Edwards
    Murray & Peter present, on Friday, March 13 at the Théâtre St-Denis, the grand return of WAR On The Catwalk, a flamboyant show featuring outstanding artists from the award-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race and Canada’s Drag Race franchises.

    Hosted by the incomparable Alyssa Edwards, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars 2024, the Canadian tour promises an electrifying evening where glamour, daring, and performance take center stage. A true global drag icon, Alyssa Edwards is renowned for her explosive charisma, unparalleled showmanship, and legendary humor. The audience will also be treated to performances by queens from season 17 of Drag Race. 

    Daya Betty
    Suzie Toot

    Jewels Sparkles , dazzling and bold, renowned for its refined aesthetic and keen sense of fashion;

    Suzie Toot, whose unbridled energy and irreverent spirit make her a formidable performer;
    Lexi, a charismatic artist who captivates with her stage presence and originality.

    In addition to this stellar cast, which includes stars from season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars:

    Bosco, famous for his biting humor, dark aesthetic and stagecraft intelligence;

    Lydia B. Kollins, whose creativity and unique artistic approach push the boundaries of drag;

    Daya Betty, known for her punk attitude, uncompromising confidence and memorable performances.

    Bosco

    Don’t miss the Meet & Greet at 6pm ! Fans will have the chance to leave with an exclusive photo with the entire cast, receive an official tour fan and a souvenir laminate, in addition to early access to merchandise, which the queens will be happy to sign on site.

    Get ready for an evening full of color, energy and extravagance — 
    a vibrant drag event not to be missed!

    INFO | WAR On The Catwalk at Théâtre Saint-Denis, March 13, starting at 8 p.m.
    Meet & Greet at 6 p.m. Tickets on sale at  espacestdenis.com

