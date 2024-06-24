Lundi, 24 juin 2024
• • •
    Publicité
    AccueilEnglishDiscovering Quebec
    Discovering Quebec

    POCKET MTL (DANS LA POCHE) 2024

    L'équipe de rédaction
    Par L'équipe de rédaction
    0

    Designed primarily for the attention of LGBTQIA+ tourists from Quebec and elsewhere, the 2nd edition of the bilingual tourist brochure POCKET MTL DANS LA POCHE 2024 was distributed in more than 85 hotels and inns in the Montreal region, as well as to a twenty participating locations elsewhere in Quebec. The leaflet is also available for free in DIGITAL VERSION on the website.

    Are you ready to visit the greater Montreal region, Quebec City and the Regions of Quebec? The POCKET MTL DANS LA POCHE 2024 leaflet will give you a great overview of the most beautiful attractions and numerous activities that Montreal and the Province of Quebec offer.

    Click on the images to view the POCKET MTL DANS LA POCHE 2024

    Du même auteur

    SUR LE MÊME SUJET

    LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

    S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
    S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

    Publicité

    Actualités

    Les plus consultés cette semaine

    Publicité
    Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

    À PROPOS

    FUGUES TV

    ABONNEZ-VOUS

    Photos

    VERSIONS VIRTUELLES

    NOUS SUIVRE SUR LES RÉSEAUX

    LIEUX DE DISTRIBUTION DES MAGS

    JE SOUTIENS FUGUES!

    POUR ANNONCER

    Dans nos magazines ou sur le web

    plus en détails ici
    ©

    Groupe Hom. Tous droits réservés. Conception web par Groupe Hom.

    PLUS D'ARTICLES

    POCKET MTL DANS LA POCHE 2024

    Interview With the Vampire, saison 2 : plaisirs de la chair...