Sasha Velour Presents Travesty, a Flamboyant Celebration of Queer History on Stage

A leading figure in the international drag scene, Sasha Velour returns to Montreal on September 30, 2026, with Travesty, a theatrical and provocative performance presented at L’Olympia that revisits queer history through the ages.

Known for her singular blend of lip-sync, visual art and storytelling, Velour invites audiences to trace the secret queer history of a single place through the ages: a witch burns in a field; a clown builds a theatre there; a clandestine gay bar emerges in the face of police repression. Through a series of striking lip-sync performances, Velour brings different characters to life and invites audiences to take part in the cycle of existence, resistance and “camp” that lies at the very heart of drag.

Part artistic performance, part historical narrative and part call to action, Travesty takes audiences on an immersive journey. The show promises to have audiences screaming at the top of their lungs, dancing in the aisles and seeing drag in a whole new way. BroadwayWorld has hailed Travesty as “one of the most remarkable performances currently on stage.”

For more than a decade, Sasha Velour has presented NightGowns, her acclaimed signature show in New York, considered one of the greatest drag shows of all time. Her first solo show, Smoke & Mirrors, was presented in 90 theatres around the world between 2019 and 2022, including the Folies Bergère in Paris and the London Palladium. From 2023 to 2025, The Big Reveal took the stage in 63 theatres, including a sold out show at MTELUS.

Sasha Velour first captured the public’s attention in 2017 after winning the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Since then, she has established herself across television, the stage and the visual arts. She is also the author of The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag, published in 2023, in which she explores the lesser-known history of drag alongside her own journey.

With Travesty, Sasha Velour continues her exploration of the history and art of drag in a show that celebrates memory, resistance and the power of performance.

Tickets are on sale now at HAHAHA.com